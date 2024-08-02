Max Air has decided to suspend its domestic flight operations due to ongoing hunger protests in Nigeria

The airline explained that the decision was made to ensure the safety and security of passengers

Max Air has promised continue support from its customer service through social media, email, and phone

Nigerian airline Max Air announced the indefinite suspension of its domestic flight operations from Friday, August 2, 2024.

Max Air disclosed this in a statement, explaining that the decision to halt operations is due to the ongoing hunger protests.

Leadership reports that Max Air is the sole airline to halt operations because of the protests, others experienced delays due to low passenger turnout and flight disruption.

Max Air suspends flight

The airline explained that in taking its decision safety of passengers was a priority.

It added:

"We regret to inform you that due to the general protest in the country we have temporarily suspended our domestic flight operations for 2nd August 2024.

"Please know that your safety remains our top priority, and this decision has been made in the interest of ensuring a secure and reliable travel experience.

During the suspension period, Max Air assured customers that its dedicated customer service team address queries and provide updates.

The airline concluded:

"Throughout this period, our dedicated customer service team remains available via our social media channels, emails, and phone lines. We are here to answer your questions, provide updates, and assist in any way we can.

"Once again, we apologize for any frustration this may have caused and thank you for your continued loyalty. Your support is invaluable."

