The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has decided to suspend Max Air’s operations for three months

This decision follows an incident involving the airline’s aircraft which suffered a tyre burst in Kano state

Max Air flight resumption will now be predicated on the satisfactory completion of an investigation

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA has announced a three-month suspension of Max Air’s flight operations following a crash involving one of its aircraft in Kano on Tuesday, January 28 at about 2251 hours.

The incident on Tuesday evening was the third in the space of three months involving a Max Air aircraft.

Nigeria when the tyre of the aircraft burst, thankfully no one was hurt and all evacuated.

NCCA suspends flight

Michael Achimugu, Director, of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, NCAA who disclosed the suspension said it is to allow the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to carry out an investigation.

He noted that NCCA will provide the required support to the NSIB.

His words:

"It must be stated that the specific cause(s) of this incident can only be established after the NSIB has conducted its investigation.”

“It is instructive to note that the NCAA had commenced organizational risk profiles for each scheduled operator, including Max Air, which is nearing its conclusion.

“However, as a result of this incident, Max Air is suspending its domestic flight operations for a period of three months with effect from midnight, 31st January, 2025, to allow for an internal appraisal of its operations by its management.”

Achimugu also stated that during the 3 months, the NCAA will conduct a thorough safety and economic audit on Max Air. BusinessDay reports.

He continued

“The safety audit will entail a re-inspection of Max Air’s organization, procedures, personnel and aircraft as specified by Part 1.3.3.3(b) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, while the economic audit will critically examine the financial health of the airline to guarantee its capability to sustain safe flight operations.

“The resumption of Max Air’s domestic flight operations will be predicated on the satisfactory completion of this audit.

“The NCAA is aware of the inconvenience this action may cause intending passengers of Max Air. However; the safety and well-being of passengers is paramount. Thus, the NCAA appeals for patience and understanding while it ensures the protection of passenger rights.”

Aircraft repair station in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is set to construct a $10 million aircraft repair facility in Abuja.

Festus Keyamo, the Federal Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, flagged off the construction, which is expected to last over 18 months.

The CCECC will handle the construction, while XeJet will operate the facility once it is completed.

Emmanuel Iza, the CEO of XeJet, assured that all infrastructure in the facility will be built to world-class standards, as XeJet is set to provide world-class services.

