Amid the increase in data costs, internet usage adoption in Nigeria is still surging and 2.5 million new subscribers have been recorded in one month.

Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) reveals that more than 2.5 million new users joined the broadband subscription between December 2024 and January 2025.

Active subscribers increased from 96.32 million in December 2024, to 98.87 million in January 2025, marking a growth from 44.43% to 45.61% internet adoption rate in Nigeria.

The report also shows that mobile internet subscribers have grown from 138.77 million in December 2024 to 141.65 million in January 2025; while fixed-wired internet connections grew from 12,869 in December 2024 to 14,053 subscribers the next month.

This growth accompanies a massive year-on-year growth in internet usage. January 2025 recorded an all-time high in internet usage, with Nigerians using 1,000,930.6 terabytes (TB), a 93.35 percent growth from 517,670.15 TB recorded in January 2023.

What is driving the subscriber growth

According to a Leadership news report, this growth is partly triggered by strategic moves from the National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN), to expand broadband subscription switches in Nigeria and partake in Africa’s $300 billion digital economy.

Industry experts posit that the growth has more to do with streaming platforms like Netflix, and increasing social media engagement. This is corroborated by the statement from MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola that social media and streaming content are high drivers of data consumption.

More Customers are porting networks

Alongside this growth, the report shows that subscribers are porting networks to providers that offer better service quality and pricing.

Where only 2,998 switched networks in December 2024, about 8,708 subscribers changed network providers in January 2025 showing an overall dissatisfaction with the network quality and pricing of services.

All three top players lost and gained from the surge in network switches. MTN gained 5,551 while losing 1,188 subscribers; Airtel gained 2,414 customers and lost 399, while Globacom gained 736 and lost 405 subscribers.

The last NCC report on porting showed 9mobile was the biggest loser with about 6,000 subscribers lost.

MTN Nigeria is still leading with a total of 87.5 million subscribers now, while Airtel now has 57.6 million subscribers, and Globacom has 20.5 million users in January 2025.

The effects of the forced National Identification Number (NIN)-SIM linkage enforcement in 2024 have also moderated with users now returning to the space. Industry analysts expect more intense competition in the telecoms space.

Nigeria is second fastest-growing telecom market.

In related news, Nigeria has been pronounced the second fastest-growing telecoms market in the world.

Despite the industry challenges, Nigeria had a projected annual growth rate of 9.2%, second only to India which had subscription switches17.2 per cent switched in projected growth.

The report also makes a list of what operators need to do in preparation for 6G adoption.

