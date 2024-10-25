FirstBank has clarified that its upcoming cloud-based platform migration, scheduled to last at least eight days

The tier-one bank noted that migration is only for vendors and not customers, ensuring seamless banking service

First Bank is one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, with branches in Nigeria and other African countries

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

FirstBank has clarified reports suggesting it is planning a system upgrade, explaining that the notice about transitioning to a new cloud-based platform was specifically intended for vendors, not customers.

In a statement released on X on Friday, October 25, the bank explained that a message sent to vendors was misinterpreted and incorrectly reported.

First Bank assures customers of uninterrupted service Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

First Bank assures that banking service will not be affected and that migration will only impact the bank’s vendor platform.

Legit.ng had earlier reported a scheduled transition would take place between October 26 and November 3, 2024.

During this time, suppliers will temporarily lose access to the bank’s vendor platform, but FirstBank assured that access would be restored following the update.

First Bank assures customers

The bank noted that the change involves moving from the current I-Supplier platform, which connects the bank with suppliers, to a new cloud-based supplier management system designed to streamline supplier interactions and enhance operational efficiency.

The statement reads:

"We wish to address a misleading report circulating in the media regarding a system upgrade at FirstBank.

"The message which was incorrectly interpreted and reported was sent to, and intended for our vendors only and focused on transitioning from our current I-Supplier Platform (our automated platform that connects us to suppliers) to a new Cloud-based Supplier Platform (worldclass platform for managing suppliers), to enable additional capabilities and benefits for our vendors.

"Please be informed that no system upgrade is currently underway, and all our customer applications are fully operational.

"We are not experiencing disruption to our services, and our banking systems, customer transactions, channels, etc, will not be affected by the enhanced supplier platform.

"Rest assured that our commitment to seamless service delivery remains unwavering as you continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to our services."

First Bank announces new names for subsidiaries across Africa

In another report, Legit.ng revealed that First Bank has announced the name change of its subsidiary in several countries to align with the parent brand.

The bank states that the move will help create brand clarity and consistency across all FirstBank Group subsidiaries.

First Bank has branches in various countries across Africa and Europe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng