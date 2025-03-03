FAAN declared that Runway 18R/36L at MMIA in Lagos would be temporarily closed for maintenance

The runway was reopened just two weeks ago after an 11-month maintenance stoppage

According to FAAN's Head of Operations building equipment near the A2 Taxiway-link could jeopardize aircraft landing and takeoff

For the purpose of maintenance, Runway 18R/36L at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos will be temporarily closed, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said.

The closure, scheduled for March 3 and 4, comes just two weeks after the runway was reopened following an 11-month maintenance shutdown.

FAAN's Head of Operations, J.U. Nwosu, raised safety concerns in a memo dated February 28 by noting that building equipment at the A2 Taxiway-link could endanger aircraft landing and taking off.

The message emphasized the need for the closure to avoid operational risks and was sent to the Southwest Region's Regional General Manager and the Airport Manager.

All flight operations will be conducted on the shorter domestic runway, 18L/36R, during the closure. Although this runway is operational, both domestic and international flights may experience delays due to its capacity limitations.

To guarantee seamless operations, FAAN has instructed technical departments to improve security, examine facilities, and implement round-the-clock surveillance.

Runway 18R/36L was first closed in March 2023 for an anticipated eight-week maintenance project, and its most recent closure comes after an extended maintenance time.

Delays, however, caused the closure to last for several months, interfering with aircraft schedules and adding to airport traffic.

Since then, industry participants have voiced worries regarding the regularity of prolonged maintenance closures at one of Nigeria's biggest international entry points.

FAAN promised airlines and travelers that the required steps would be taken to minimize inconveniences, even though the closure was only short. In addition to the use of 18L/36R, the authority noted that Links 2 and 3 of the taxiway are now functioning, offering an alternate path for foreign aircraft.

In an effort to improve safety and infrastructure dependability at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, FAAN also called on airlines, travelers, and airport stakeholders to collaborate with airport management.

This is coming as the airports in Kano and Port Harcourt are set to undergo recertification, a statement released by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has highlighted.

By bringing the airports into compliance with international standards, this effort seeks to improve safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that FAAN Board Chairman Abdullah Ganduje and FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku disclosed this during a tour of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Tuesday, February 18.

Nigerian airport to be shut down for 6 months from march

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced the planned shutdown of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo state for six months for maintenance and upgrade works to take place.

The state government is upgrading the domestic airport into an international airport.

Michael Achimugu, director of public affairs and consumer protection at the NCAA disclosed this on Friday, February 28, 2025, via his X handle.

