An important step toward the use of greener energy has been taken with the launch of a Mobile Refill Unit by the Lagos State Government

The project marks a major shift in the state's initiatives to encourage sustainable mobility and reduce carbon emissions

Lagos State Governor stressed that the state's broad goal of improving air quality and its existing program are consistent with the CNG transition plan

In collaboration with Portland Gas Ltd., the Lagos State Government has launched a Mobile Refill Unit as part of the Presidential CNG Initiative, marking a significant step towards the use of greener energy.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The project represents a significant turning point in the state's efforts to lower carbon emissions and promote sustainable mobility, The Punch reported.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, speaking at the inaugural event on Friday on behalf of Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, reiterated his administration's commitment to a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable Lagos.

He emphasized that the state's current program and its overarching objective of enhancing air quality are in line with the CNG transition plan.

“Lagos is setting the pace for CNG adoption in Nigeria. If it works in Lagos, it will work across the country. We are committed to reducing emissions, cutting transportation costs, and creating new economic opportunities,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He mentioned that “With over four million vehicles contributing significantly to fuel consumption and emissions in Lagos, the government aims to convert 10 per cent of the state’s vehicle fleet—about 400,000 vehicles—over the next three years. Additionally, 2,000 government-owned vehicles, including first and last mile buses, security vehicles, and service transport, will switch to CNG by the second quarter of 2025.”

In order to facilitate this shift, the Lagos State Government's governor said that the state will open four CNG refueling stations (estimated at N200) by the middle of 2025, bringing the total number of stations in operation to 15.

It is anticipated that this infrastructural development will hasten the private sector's adoption of cleaner energy sources.

Sanwo-Olu also gave the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority commendations for effectively implementing CNG in its fleet through a pilot program. At least 2,000 CNG buses are planned to be introduced, with deployment beginning in the second quarter of 2025.

In order to establish Lagos as a national model for sustainable urban mobility, he called on government organizations, investors, transportation providers, and private sector participants to work together.

In addition, Sanwo-Olu praised Portland Gas Ltd. and the Presidential CNG Initiative for their dedication to this energy shift, referring to it as a "strategic move toward a smarter, cleaner, and more prosperous Lagos."

Also, the Programme Director of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to transitioning to cleaner and more affordable transportation fuel.

He emphasised collaboration between government agencies and private sector players to drive CNG adoption.

Oluwagbemi said,

“Compressed natural gas for Nigeria is a must-do. We must leverage this God-given resource to lower transportation costs and enable our people to move around in a cleaner manner.”

He commended the government's measures to entice private sector involvement in the CNG industry, such as support for gas prices and VAT waivers.

Portland Gas Chief Executive Officer Folajimi Mohammed emphasized the importance of the project.

Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Mohammed said,

“We are building another station here, tapping into the Accela Pipeline just 200 meters away. This is the future.”

