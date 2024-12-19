Lagos state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Access Bank to build 704 houses in Lagos

The Lagos State Access Bank Housing scheme was commissioned with 9.98 hectares of land allocated for the 704 housing units

The government declared the project completion in 24 months, and affordable mortgage terms for low-income Lagosians

The Lagos state government has partnered with Access Bank Plc to construct 704 Housing units in Lagos.

This will be done under the Lagos State Access Bank Housing Scheme, and the Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Sanwo-Olu commended Access Bank management for collaborating with the government to provide affordable housing for Lagosians.

The 704 housing units are to be constructed on 9.98 hectares of land at Odo Nla, Ikorodu, and are expected to alleviate the pain of house seekers who spend long months in search of good, affordable housing.

Housing for low-income Lagosians

Leadership reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received them and signed the MOU at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The governor observed that such bold interventions are necessary in the face of Nigeria's about 14 million housing deficits and commended Access Bank management for collaborating with the government to provide affordable housing for Lagosians.

He said that the state government welcomes Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and collaborations to help solve core problems for Lagosians, adding that this is the first step of the transformative project.

Sanwo-Olu said:

“This initiative is designed specifically for low-income Lagosians, offering affordable mortgage terms: a down payment of just 10 per cent, a single-digit interest rate, and a repayment period of up to 20 years."

He declared also that the 704 housing units will comprise 44 blocks of two-bedroom apartments, to be completed in 2 years.

Speaking on the partnership, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Access Bank's GMD, said it is part of the bank’s initiative to change lives and contribute to making Lagos the Centre of Excellence.

He narrated that the bank had tried to initiate a similar project with the federal government in 2008, but its efforts did not yield the desired results.

According to Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, the Lagos state commissioner for housing, the partnership is the culmination of over two years of discussions with the bank.

A few months ago, Governor Sanwo-Olu commissioned the 170-unit Raymond Estate and Sterling Heights Estate in the Agboyi-Ketu area of Lagos.

