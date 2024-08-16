Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will commission the 170-unit Raymond Estate and Sterling Heights Estate today in Agboyi-Ketu

Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to commission the 170-unit Raymond Estate and Sterling Heights Estate today in the Agboyi-Ketu area of Lagos.

These housing projects were spearheaded by the Executive Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mayor Dele Oshinowo, in collaboration with private sector partners.

A photo of an estate built by Lagos LGA chairman in partnership with the private sector Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

Located in the Ajelogo area of the council, the estates represent a significant milestone in the drive to provide affordable housing to Lagos residents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu will officially unveil the estates as part of the state’s commitment to addressing the housing deficit and promoting infrastructural development across Lagos.

The Raymond Estate and Sterling Heights Estate consist of modern residential units designed to accommodate various income levels.

The estates are expected to offer Lagosians a blend of comfort and functionality while contributing to the urban development of the Agboyi-Ketu area.

Mayor Dele Oshinowo has been lauded for his proactive leadership in attracting private sector investment to the LCDA, Leadership reported.

The collaboration is seen as a model for other local councils looking to address community needs through public-private partnerships.

