Green Africa has decided to suspend its domestic flight operations due to an unexpected issue with its aircraft lessor

The airline has apologised and confirmed that flights will remain grounded until after the Eid al-Fitr holidays

Green Africa also promised support and has asked affected passengers to stay updated through its official communication channels

Nigerian airline Green Africa has announced the suspension of its domestic flight operations until after the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

In a statement issued to address its customers on Monday, March 31, Green Africa expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the suspension.

The airline assured passengers that efforts are underway to resolve the issue promptly.

Green Africa suspends flight

BusinessDay reports that affected passengers were advised by the airline to stay informed through its official communication channels for further updates.

Green Africa statement reads:

““In line with our commitment to transparency in Green Africa, I am reaching out to keep you informed on a sudden and unexpected development with our aircraft lessor that prevents us from operating our flights over the next few days. Despite all efforts to manage the situation and avoid disruption to our operating schedule in immediate terms unfortunately we will not be able to operate until after the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays.

“We sincerely apologise to our valued Customers who will be impacted by this disruption,” the airline said.

“Please rest assured that we are actively working towards ensuring that we are able to resume operations in very short order."

While specific details regarding the issue with the lessor were not disclosed, Green Africa reemphasised its commitment to transparency and maintaining high standards of customer service throughout this period of interruption, Punch reports.

Green Africa operations in Nigeria

Green Africa is a value airline based in Lagos, Nigeria. it is licensed by the Nigerian Government to operate Air Transport and received its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) from the NCAA in August 2021.

The airline started operation in late 2011 on a lease agreement 3 ATR 72-600s from ACIA, and has plans to scale to up to 15 ATRs by the end of 2022.

The plan is to position Green Africa to become the largest operator of a regional carrier.

The airline said its operation is guided by a 5-point customer promise of Safety, Affordability, Service, Reliability and Fun.

