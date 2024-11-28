Sade Balogun, the CEO of Redbrick Homes International Limited, has unveiled Tiara Estates in Lagos

She disclosed that the new venture is not about homes but about style created to give maximum luxury and comfort

Tiara Estates offers the unique opportunity to build dream homes to users' specifications and comfort

The Real estate giant nestled in Lagos, promising to redefine the luxury landscape in Nigeria, has berthed

Amen Estates, one of the most famous estates in Nigeria’s commercial hub, testifies to its innovative vision, sound taste, and commitment to excellence.

The CEO of Redbrick Homes International Limited, Sade Balogun Credit: Tiara

Source: UGC

The Estate began with the plan to change the Lagos real estate terrain with luxurious housing developments that showcase luxury and class.

The company’s portfolio comprises prestigious projects, including the Amen Estate Phase 1, Amen Estate 2 and 3, and Tiara, combining it with the recently launched Jenifa Gardens, which partners with Nollywood star Funke Akindele.

CEO explains new venture

Sade Balogun, CEO of Redbrick Homes International Limited, says the company is crafting homes and designing a lifestyle that comes alive with Tiara Estates.

Tiara Estates is situated along the corridor of the Lekki International Airport, offering residents unparalleled convenience and accessibility. The Estate boasts world-class infrastructure, a mini golf course, and a helipad, making it the ultimate destination for those seeking a luxurious and exclusive lifestyle.

According to reports, Tiara Estates offers the unique opportunity to build dream homes to users' specifications and comfort.

The promise of a better living

"We understand that luxury living is not just about the physical space; it's about the lifestyle," Sade explains. "That's why we've carefully curated every detail to ensure Tiara Estates provides an unparalleled living experience." "Tiara Estates is more than just a development; it's a community," Sade Balogun says. "We're proud to offer a lifestyle that's truly unmatched."

Tiara Estate is synonymous with unparalleled luxury living experience and investment in your dream future.

Important things to consider before buying a parcel of land

Legit.ng earlier reported that landed property is one-way people invest their money, hoping to resell it at a profit in the future. Depending on where it is sited, land usually appreciates over time.

This makes it a tempting investment for many people.

Apart from investment, people also buy land intending to build their own houses, factories, or other business purposes. Some also build houses for rent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng