…Invites Secondary School Students to Develop Innovative Clean Energy Solutions.

The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced the commencement of registration for the maiden edition of the Lagos Cleaner Energy Schools Innovation Challenge (LCESIC) 2026, a flagship initiative aimed at inspiring and equipping the next generation of energy innovators across the State.

L-R: Engr. (Mrs.) Ibilola Kasunmu, Engr. Adedayo Adereti, Dr. Yetty Ogunnubi, Engr. Iyaniwura Ademola and other key stakeholders during a strategic planning session.

Source: UGC

Speaking on the initiative, the Honourable Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, described the programme as a strategic investment in the future of Lagos and a demonstration of the Lagos State Government's commitment to youth empowerment, innovation and sustainable development.

According to him, "The future of sustainable energy depends not only on infrastructure but, more importantly, on people. Through the Lagos Cleaner Energy Schools Innovation Challenge, we are investing in the next generation of innovators by nurturing creativity, inspiring critical thinking and empowering students to develop practical solutions that will shape the future of energy in Lagos State and beyond."

The Commissioner further stated that "our vision is to build an innovation ecosystem where students understand that their ideas matter and that government is committed to supporting innovation from the classroom to real-world impact."

The Challenge is open to eligible Senior Secondary School One (SS1) and Senior Secondary School Two (SS2) students from Education Districts I, II and III. Participating schools are required to form teams comprising five students, a supervising teacher and a mentor.

Teams will conceptualise practical clean energy solutions within designated technical tracks and compete through district-level contests before advancing to the State Championship.

The Honourable Commissioner noted that the initiative reflects the Ministry's resolve to nurture young talents capable of developing innovative solutions to Nigeria's energy challenges, while encouraging critical thinking, creativity and collaboration among secondary school students.

The initiative also aligns with the Lagos State Government's THEMES+ Agenda by strengthening Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, promoting youth development, advancing clean energy innovation and positioning Lagos as Nigeria's leading hub for technological advancement.

Secondary schools across the eligible education districts are encouraged to constitute their teams, appoint supervising teachers and mentors, and complete their registration through the official application portal.

Further information on eligibility requirements, competition guidelines and the registration process is available on the Lagos State Government website at www.lagosstate.gov.ng.

Source: Legit.ng