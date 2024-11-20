As part of the efforts aimed at promoting national cohesion, President Tinubu has approved the leadership changes for two federal universities in Nigeria

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, has been appointed as the pro-chancellor of Federal University Oye-Ekiti and Engineer Kayode Ojo, has assumed the same role at Federal University Lokoja

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president, announced the strategic reshuffling in a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the immediate swap of the pro-chancellors and chairmen of the governing councils for the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE) and Federal University Lokoja, Kogi state capital, on Wednesday, November 20.

Tinubu on Wednesday swapped pro-chancellors at FUOYE and Federal University Lokoja. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

FUOYE, Kogi varsity: Tinubu swapped institutions pro-chancellors

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba SAN has been reassigned as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of FUOYE, while Engr and Kayode Ojo will now serve in the same capacity at Federal University.

The strategic changes were announced on Wednesday in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy and the new appointments, is with immediate effect.

The statement reads:

"In this reshuffling, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, currently serving as the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, will take over at Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

"Engineer Kayode Ojo, who previously held a similar position at Oye-Ekiti, will assume the role in Lokoja.

"This strategic change is part of President Tinubu’s initiative to foster diversity and national cohesion in the management of the country’s universities.

"This strategic change is part of President Tinubu’s initiative to foster diversity and national cohesion in the management of the country’s universities."

FG sacks Nnamdi Azikwe University's VC

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu-led federal government has announced the sacking of the vice chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Bernard Odoh.

According to the Ministry of Education, Odoh was unilaterally appointed by the chairman of the university's governing council without meeting the minimum requirement for the position.

Tunji Alausa, the minister of education, announced the sacking of the VC and registrar and the dissolution of the university's governing council.

Source: Legit.ng