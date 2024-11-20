President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced the sacking of the vice chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Bernard Odoh

According to the Ministry of Education, Odoh was unilaterally appointed by the chairman of the university's governing council without meeting the minimum requirement for the position

Tunji Alausa, the minister of education, announced the sacking of the VC and registrar and the dissolution of the university's governing council

Due to allegations of irregularities in his appointment, the Federal Ministry of Education has made a significant move by announcing the removal of Bernard Odoh, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

This decision comes after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) accused the university's Governing Council of failing to follow due process and disregarding lawful directives from the Ministry of Education.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University vice-chancellor is sacked Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Why Nnamdi Azikiwe Unisity's VC was sacked

The Ministry found that the Chairman of the Governing Council unilaterally appointed Odoh, who didn't meet the minimum eligibility criteria for the position. This led to tension and disharmony within the university community. This breakdown of law and order prompted the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to emphasize the need for urgent measures to prevent further destabilization of the institution.

As a result, the Federal Government has dissolved the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, citing grave breaches of the laws governing the university. This move aims to restore proper governance and adherence to the law. To ensure continuity, an Acting Vice-Chancellor will be appointed, and a new Governing Council will be constituted as soon as possible.

Dr. Bernard Odoh's appointment as Vice Chancellor was recent; he took office on October 29, 2024. His predecessor, Professor Charles Esimone, served as Vice Chancellor from 2019 to 2024. The university, named after Nigeria's first president, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, has a total population of around 34,000 students and operates across three senatorial districts in Anambra State.

See the statement here:

Pastor Bakare donates solar energy to UNILAG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Tunde Bakare has donated 6kVA solar energy to his alma mater, the Faculty of Law at the University of Lagos.

The cleric donated to celebrate his 70th birthday, and the event was tagged "Let There Be Light".

According to Pastor Bakare, the generous gift to his alma mater underscores his commitment to education and sustainability.

Source: Legit.ng