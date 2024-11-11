A new pay TV, Luft Pay TV, has launched in Nigeria and is promising local programmes that will stimulate investment in Nigeria’

The new pay TV has received praise from Governors Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau)

Bright Echefu is the owner of Luft Pay and hinted that customers of its previous project, TSTV, will be migrated

The Nigerian pay television market has gained another player with the launch of Luft Pay TV, adding more competition to the already established providers like DStv, GOtv, and StarTimes.

Speaking at the Luft pay TV launch, Bright Echefu, the founder and CEO, promised that the new pay TV program would tailor its programmes to accommodate customers’ needs.

He also assured customers Luft Pay would offer them the best entertainment in Nigeria and Africa.

Luft pay TV launches in Nigeria

Echefu, who also owned Telecom Satellites Limited (TSTV), said that its satellites are already present throughout West Africa, suggesting that LUTF TV is accessible to West Africans, Punch reports.

His words:

“Some time ago, we had TSTV. TSTV will be returning. It’s not dead, no. I just want to announce that TSTV is not dead.

"And, very soon, TSTV subscribers will be able to access LUTF TV. So we haven’t lost anything. we are ready"

He pledged that the new pay TV service is committed to promoting local values and showcasing Nigeria’s stories, featuring everything from captivating dramas and iconic music to thrilling sports events and more.

He also described Luft Pay TV as a movement that aims to bring people together, inspire and entertain them, and offer programming that resonates with their unique identities—not just another service.

Governors praise for Luft pay TV

Governors Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, present at the launch event, advocated for greater Indigenous content in Luft Pay TV's programming across Nigeria.

They also highlighted the economic opportunities and growth potential the pay-TV industry brings to the country.

Governor Sule urged Luft TV to focus its content on news, youth, sports, commentary, history, and especially Nigerian culture, positioning it as a platform to celebrate the nation’s identity. Governor Mutfwang added that Luft TV should aim to deliver high-quality options to viewers at affordable prices.

DSTV subscriber shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a DSTV user narrated how his friend switched back to DSTV after trying different TV plans.

In a video clip, he explained that his friend had signed up for Max Pro but was disappointed when he couldn't show football matches like DSTV.

Eventually, his friend returned to DSTV to enjoy live football fully and get the best value for his subscription.

