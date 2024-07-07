The launch of SLTV has received acclaim from Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress

SLTV delegation leader said that the forum's goals are to demonstrate decoders and dishes to the chairman

With over 58 channels and more on the way, she said that the products are already available in the market

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has praised the introduction of SLTV, an indigenous satellite pay television service, calling it a genuine alternative for Nigerians and stressing the brand's critical role in information dissemination for the country's socioeconomic development.

Nigerians abandons DSTV, GOTV Photo Credit: SLTV, LWA

Source: Getty Images

He delivered the commendation during the visitation of Princess Nikky Onyeri, Chief Operating Officer of Camroll Quest Ltd., SLTV's mega dealer in the Federal Capital Territory.

The chairman of the ruling party, in a Leadership report, said that the SLVT operators should be commended for their patriotic action in establishing satellite television in order to offer Nigerians a high-quality, reasonably priced service.

He said,

“We are happy to receive you because everyone, including our party and at the same time the government of the day will benefit from this beautiful innovation.”

Onyeri, the delegation leader, had earlier stated that the delegation's visit to the APC headquarters was a component of their engagement with stakeholders from all backgrounds to mobilize support for the local brand in keeping with the "buy-Nigerian" stance.

As per her statement, the purpose of the forum is to showcase decoders and dishes to the chairman and elucidate the ingenuity and functioning of SLTV, which renders it a superior substitute for pay television for Nigerian viewers.

She added that,

“We are indeed grateful to be back here and to present to the chairman SLTV, the new-age TV network that is truly Indigenous, owned by Nigeria and the parent company is Metro Digital Limited.

“After much legal battle from oppositions, finally on March 7 2024 at Shehu Musa Yaradua Center, we launched the SLTV and the products are already in the market and we have over 58 channels and more are coming.

“This decoder can also work with any dish and it must not be the metro digital dish, and this is something that every Nigerian can afford because once you buy the decoder, the monthly subscription subsequently is 5,000, that is for the Prime which has all the live football channels on it, and we have the cheaper one which is 2500.”

Recall that the Federal Government, in a bid to offer Nigerians alternatives and enhance competition in the sector, had in March this year unveiled SLTV, an indigenous satellite pay television.

In less than four months of the launch, SLTV was already gaining popularity and acceptance among teeming Nigerian subscribers to pay TV service because of its relatively low-cost packages and quality service delivery.

Nigerians abandon GOtv, DStv for other alternatives

Legit.ng reported that the parent company of MultiChoice Nigeria, MultiChoice Group, has disclosed a 30.77% decline in subscriber income from Nigeria for the full fiscal year that concludes in March 2024.

Despite the hike in prices of subscription fees two times, BusinessDay reported that revenue decreased to $341.72 million from $493.59 in the prior year.

The company attributed this decrease to several factors, including increased fuel costs, historically high inflation that is above 33%, and the depreciation of the naira.

Source: Legit.ng