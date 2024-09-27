To boost tourism in Enugu State, the state government, Peter Mbah, has invested heavily in the sector

As part of the efforts to drive tourism in Enugu state, Governor Peter Mbah has invested billions of naira in the state tourism sector.

The investment is part of a broader plan to beautify the state, upgrade the parks, and develop numerous tourism projects.

Enugu State begins initiative to dive tourism

According to the Executive Chairman of the Enugu State Tourism Board, Hon. Rita Mbah, the programme is part of the state's strategy to promote the connection between tourism and peace, keying into this year's World Tourism Day theme.

"So, by preserving our cultural and natural heritage, we can reduce tension and nurture peaceful co-existence," Mbah said.

She explained that the state government recently commenced the first stage of the Enugu city beautification project from the Enugu gateway at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

She hinted that the state government removed the barricades at the airport gate and replaced them with modern security cameras to give tourists and visitors to the city a peaceful feeling as they arrive there.

“We are also creating and improving the ambience at our airport gateway by introducing art murals which depict our cultural heritage with welcoming works of art and photos of some of our landmarks.

“Moving from the Airports, the capital territory is working towards ensuring a welcoming view by removing unnecessary items that create eye soreness. The Ministry of Environment also works to maintain our green areas,’’ She stated.

Enugu State has almost completed state beautification

Speaking further, Mbah said that the tourism board is nearly done with the first phase of the city beautification and roundabout scheme.

‘’We are upgrading about 13 roundabouts in the first phase, planting flowers and upgrading our parks.

"We will discuss upgrading the parks. We are also looking at major projects that would enhance tourism in Enugu.

"Also on the card are the development of the International Conference Centre, the development of a 5-Star Hotel, the development of Hotel Presidential, and the development of a 300-bed hospital for medical tourism."

According to her, these projects can put Enugu on the global tourism map when completed.

‘’For example, the international conference centre would cater to many conferences within Africa and Nigeria. When people come for conferences, the 5- 5-star hotel will come in handy because of its proximity to the conference centre within the same vicinity.

"Not only that, the International Conference Centre also houses an amusement park, a theatre, an event centre and retail shops. So, the centre serves as a one-stop shop for tourism activities.’’

State government begins parks and gardens project

Mbah also disclosed that the state government recently awarded a contract to develop five recreation parks across the state. These parks include Edward Nnaji Park, Unity Park, Ejindu Park, Ngwo Park, and Eze Park.

‘’The Edward Nnaji park will accommodate a state-the-art game arcade, amusement and water park, while the other four parks will be equipped with football pitches, five aside pitches, basketball court, lawn tennis court, quad bike arena, horse rides, kiddies recreation and fun equipment.

She also hinted that the state government is taking the annual Unity Christmas Park to a new level.

‘’The metal fabrication for this year's Christmas park started over a fortnight ago with over 30 indigenous welders working day and night to create memorable Christmas fun for all.

‘’With all these projects and over 1,000 projects going on at the same time in Enugu State, I am proud to say that indeed we handed over our future to a governor that understands the assignment, and he has continually proved to us that indeed tomorrow is here,’’ she added.

Enugu Governor committee on N70,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu has inaugurated a committee to implement the N70,000 national minimum wage for public servants in the southeast state.

The committee, which has one month to submit its report, was inaugurated on Thursday, August 29, at the Government House, Enugu state.

The Sun newspaper reports that the state’s Head of Service, Kenneth Ugwu, will serve as the chairperson of the committee, and a representative of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Sandra George, is the secretary.

