Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos state government is aiming to make the state a top 10 global tourism destination

His government is looking to harness family-friendly events, nightlife, and cultural showcases to achieve the target

The plan for public-private partnerships will ensure a safe environment and support for tourism, benefiting the hospitality and entertainment sectors

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has announced ambitious plans to transform the state into one of the world’s top tourism and entertainment destinations.

This vision is part of the state's broader THEMES+ agenda, showcasing the city's vibrant culture, growth, and unique shared experiences.

Lagos state wants to be a top tourism destination Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

This plan is contained in a statement signed by Idris Aregbe the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, on Thursday, September 26.

He stated that the city’s dynamic tourism offerings are being enhanced to help the state achieve its desired status.

Aregbe said:

"As Lagos positions itself as Africa’s entertainment and tourism capital, it is not just a hub for music, but also for film, visual arts, food experiences, family-friendly events, beach activities, and a vibrant nightlife

"Lagos is working towards becoming one of the top 10 entertainment and tourism destinations globally. It is not just ready for the world; it is prepared to lead, setting new standards in family-friendly entertainment and tourism that will resonate for years to come."

Lagos plans for tourism

He outlined the government’s commitment to creating diverse events, including child-friendly attractions, family festivals, interactive workshops, and cultural showcases.

These efforts are designed to cater to a wide range of visitors, from locals to international tourists of all ages.

According to Aregbe, the strategic focus on tourism and entertainment is not just about boosting Lagos' profile but also its economy.

The entertainment sector is expected to stimulate growth in hospitality, retail, and other related industries, attracting local and international investors.

The public-private partnership model is key to achieving this, with the government working closely with industry stakeholders to create a peaceful, safe environment where tourism can thrive.

Aregbe added:

“This exciting lineup is expected to stimulate the hospitality, retail, and entertainment sectors while attracting local and international investors."

Source: Legit.ng