Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the N640,000 non-refundable fee slammed by the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Sani said the desperation shown by Nigerians is the reason for the ridiculous amount charged for visa application

Other Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the N640,000 non-refundable visa fee to Dubai

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the desperation shown by Nigerians is the reason for the N640,000 non-refundable fee slammed by the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Legit.ng recalls that the UAE lifted the visa ban the country slammed on Nigerian travellers.

Sani blames Nigerians desperation for the N640k non-refundable UAE visa fee Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said Nigerian passport holders can now travel to the UAE

Sani asked how many UAE investments are there in Nigeria and Nigerians are always eager to travel to Dubai.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Tuesday, July 16.

Sani wrote:

“Dubai Authorities slammed the non-refundable 640k because we have shown desperation to visit their country. How many UAE investments are there in Nigeria?”

Nigerians react to N640k non-refundable fee

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians to N640k non-refundable fee to UAE.

@donald_segun

Who wouldn't want to take advantage of a desperate situation or people ?

@i_jandor

Imagine? Now, every country is taking Nigeria for granted.

This is very unfortunate.

@iam_samedoho

640,000 naira to go to Dubai to take pictures and record videos. I pity men in Nigeria. Na them go pay this visa application fee

@VivaDido

We're still investigating if it's Dubai that imposed that extra charge or our FG through a proxy.

@dammygtnet

Keyamo and his team need to explain to us why they agree to such ridiculous agreements.

@ayokay13

How would anyone really blame them when our own wicked leaders keep making life more unbearable on daily basis.

@CroBender

There is desperation to run away from Nigeria and invest in other places but we are happy with what Tinubu has achieved so far.

Praying for Tinubu to succeed eh

ONYO mandate

@BolajiFakos

When i was applying for it yesterday and got to the stage of payment , i saw #688,000. I decided to quit. I shifted my plan to egypt to see pyramid

Federal government repatriates 190 Nigerians From UAE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government repatriated 190 Nigerians from the UAE, bringing them back home to Nigeria.

The returnees were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and were profiled and documented by relevant agencies.

The government has urged the returnees to behave with decorum and responsibility, upholding Nigeria's values and image, as they reintegrate into society.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng