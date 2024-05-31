The Canadian government said police clearance certificates are not necessary for people entering the country as temporary residents

According to the minister, biometrics such as fingerprints run through police databases are more preferable

This came as the government was government was criticised for its security checks on the temporary residents

The Canadian government has admitted that police clearance certificates are not required for those entering the nation on study visas or as temporary residents.

Canada's minister of immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, Marc Miller, stated this in response to inquiries from Indo-Canadian Member of Parliament Arpan Khanna.

He said:

"I have never said such certificates are required for temporary residents."

According to Miller, the government uses biometrics—fingerprints run through partner and police databases—for verification.

Miller stated, regarding the national police credentials, "We do not, as a routine matter, require them for temporary residents."

"They may be required if an officer decides to do so as part of a cascading security screening,"

Miller, in a TBS news, also dismissed the efficacy of such checks, as he said, "You could imagine how unreliable those certificates would be."

The government has recently been under fire for its security checks on the temporary residents it accepts, including foreign students.

This is as two out of the four people detained in connection with the murder of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar entered Canada under this category.

Four Indian nationals were detained and accused for their suspected roles in the June 18 murder of Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia.

It was verified that two of them, Karan Brar and Karamdeep Singh, had come to Canada as students and that a third, Amandeep Singh, had also supposedly studied there.

