The Canadian government is taking the drastic step of reducing the number of international students in the country

Per reports from the government, the country wants to reduce the number to 5% from the current 6.2%

The new policy will require employers in Canada to give priority to permanent residents or Canadians

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Canadian government is set to limit the influx of temporary residents for the first time to reduce the number of temporary residents to 5% of the country’s population from 6.2%.

According to immigration Minister Marc Miller, these limits will be gradually pruned down over the next three years, with the first cap set for September this year.

Immigration Minister, Marc Miller moves to reduce the number of temporary residents in Canada Credit: LWA/Dann Tardif

Source: Getty Images

Canada hosts 2.5 million temporary residents

Miller addressed the need to revise the immigration targets in response to affordability and housing challenges, adding that the move will ensure growth in the number of temporary residents coming into the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said that Canada has seen a notable increase in the admission of temporary residents over the years.

According to reports, as of 2024, the number of temporary residents in Canada currently stands at 2.5 million, an increase from almost one million in 2021.

The Immigration Minister emphasised the importance of temporary foreign workers in addressing labour shortages. He, however, said efficiency is needed to boost the system.

“To be clear, these are essential global commitments to Canadians.

“At the same time, there should be an honest conversation about what the rise of international migration means for Canada as we plan”, Mr Miller said.

The government places a limit on international students

Miller had limited the number of international students admitted to Canada until 2026, which resulted in a planned 35% reduction in approved study permits.

The policy has drawn flacks from some people who fear a revenue loss for the country due to a restriction in the intake of international students.

The new policy dictates that businesses in Canada need to decrease their reliance on the employment of temporary foreign workers by May and will have a shorter timeline to show that payment residents or Canadian citizens could fill these positions.

There will be exceptions for foreign workers in the construction and healthcare services experiencing labour shortages. These categories will maintain current entry levels by August.

Data from Statistics Canada shows that in 2021, 40% of temporary residents held work permits, while students comprised 22%, and asylum seekers made up 18%. Others include holders of study visas or family members of temporary residents, a BBC report says

Canada reopens two programmes for Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that The Canadian government is inviting applications for its Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot programmes.

These two caregiver programmes offer foreigners, including Nigerians, the opportunity to relocate with their families and obtain permanent residency.

Nigerians interested can start applying from January 1, 2024, at 9am Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Source: Legit.ng