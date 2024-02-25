Nigeria has witnessed a massive increase in the number of Nigerian internet subscribers by over 5.81%

The NBS revealed there are now over N160 Million active subscribers across all telecommunications networks

Lagos state expectedly leads the list of states the highest number of internet users in the country

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigeria's internet user population rose to 163.8 million as of December 2023.

NBS disclosed this in its latest telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet, Porting and Tariff Information report published on its website.

The latest data show a 5.81% increase from about 154.8 million in 2023 and while it was 141.9 million in 2021, Punch reports.

NBS report reads:

"The total number of active voice subscribers was 224,713,710 in Q4 2023 from 222,571,568 recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022, indicating a growth rate of 0.96%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this rose by 1.32%.

"Also, in Q4 2023, the total number of active internet subscribers stood at 163,838,439 from 154,847,901 reported in Q4 2022, showing an increase of 5.81%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this grew by 2.29%"

State by State internet and voice subscribers

On state profile analysis, Lagos state had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q4 2023 with 26, 739,346, followed by Ogun with 13,070,779 and Kano with 12,325,633. On the other hand, Bayelsa still recorded the least with 1,557,786, followed by Zamfara and Gombe with 2,772,424 and 2,785,030 respectively.

Similarly, Lagos state had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q4 2023 with 18,927,446, followed by Ogun with 9,570,463 and Kano with 9,031,581.

Likewise, Bayelsa recorded the least active internet subscriber with 1,193,525, followed by Zamfara and Gombe with 1,959,252 and 2,100,073 respectively.

