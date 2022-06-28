Nigeria has witnessed a massive increase in the number of Nigerian internet subscribers using different service providers

The NCC on Tuesday, 27 June 2022 revealed that not less than 145.85 Million active subscribers are on telecommunications networks

The communications body said that this is an 0.62 per cent improvement when compared to the figure it stood the previous

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that there are 169,104,830 active subscribers on the telecommunications networks in November 2018, indicating an increase of 3.86 million since October.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed this on Tuesday in its telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet, Porting and Tariff Information report for the first quarter of 2022, published on its website

According to NBS, Internet subscribers in Nigeria increased marginally by 0.62% year-on-year to 145.85 million as of March 2022 compared to 144.95 million subscribers recorded as of the corresponding period of 2021.

Umar Garba Danbatta of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Credit: NCC

Source: Facebook

Lagos State stood top for active internet subscriptions recorded at 17,839,569, followed by Ogun with 8,538,812 and Kano with 8,364,587.

While on the other hand, Bayelsa had the least with 1,043,059, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,230,081 and 1,373,888 respectively.

MTN Nigeria, Glo, and Airtel led the list of telcos with the highest internet customer base with 60.7 million, 39.57 million, and 39.4 million subscribers respectively, Nairametrics reports also added.

Snapshot of the highest internet subscribers list

Lagos State – 17.84 million

Ogun State – 8.54 million

Kano State – 8.36 million

Oyo State – 7.52 million

Abuja – 7.11 million

Voice call subscribers based in Nigeria

NBS also noted that In Q1 2022, a total of 199,558,540 active voice subscribers were recorded compared to 192,413,613 in Q1 2021.

This represents a 3.71% rise in voice subscriptions Year-on-Year.

On state analysis, Lagos had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q1 2022 with 24,226,878, followed by Kano with 11,666,630 and Ogun with 11,537,006, while Bayelsa had the least with 1,445,123, followed by Ekiti with 1,786,160.

Source: Legit.ng