The Ghanaian government working to implement a Visa-free policy for all travellers from African countries

According to the Ghanaian president, this aligns with plans to foster economic growth as outlined in the AfCFTA agreement

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

Ghana has announced plans to join African countries in offering a visa-free policy to all travellers from Africa to Ghana.

Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, formally announced the move during the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue in Ghana.

He emphasised the significance of implementing such measures across the continent, advocating for the unrestricted flow of individuals, commodities, and services.

According to Akufo-Addo, this approach aims to leverage improved trade dynamics to foster economic transformation throughout Africa.

He said:

“Many of you had to acquire a visa to come to this event, we made a special arrangement for this conference, we reduced the visa acquisition fee by 50%, and we were thus able to receive your visa on arrival.

“The government of Ghana is committed to ensuring visa-free for all Africans travelling into our country, and the process has begun to get the policy implemented this year.”

According to Business Insider Africa, this move aligns with the continent's commitment to facilitate the unrestricted movement of trade, adopt a single-market model, and foster economic growth as outlined in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Countries across Africa are increasingly recognising the significance of dismantling longstanding barriers that impede interactions within the continent.

The strides toward progress are evident, ranging from the elimination of burdensome trade tariffs within sub-regions to the complete removal of visa restrictions.

In a notable development last November, Ghana and South Africa introduced a visa-waiver initiative, allowing citizens to travel between the two countries without needing a visa.

It is noteworthy that, presently, only five African countries extend visa-free entry to all citizens across the continent.

In November 2023, Legit.ng reported that President Paul Kagame of Rwanda announced that the country would grant visa-free travel to all Africans.

In December 2023, Kenyan President William Ruto announced that visitors worldwide will no longer require a visa to visit the country starting January 2024.

Also, Seychelles, Gambia, and the Benin Republic have each eliminated visa requirements for African travellers visiting their respective countries.

Source: Legit.ng