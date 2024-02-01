A fresh update has been revealed on the controversial Nigeria Air deal overseen by the previous administration

This update was released by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

During a live interview on national TV, Keyamo declared publicly that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had commenced a probe into the scandal

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo has revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the contentious Nigeria Air deal.

This agreement, which was finalised by Hadi Sirika, the former Minister of Aviation acting on behalf of the Nigerian government, has sparked controversy.

On May 26, 2023, a plane associated with Nigeria Air, the proposed national carrier, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja.

Just two days before the aircraft's arrival, Sirika had informed the public that a Nigeria Air plane would be arriving on Friday in preparation for the commencement of operations.

On August 31, 2023, Keyamo declared the temporary halt of the Nigeria Air initiative.

The minister revealed that the projects would be paused indefinitely, and he conveyed this announcement during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television on Wednesday evening.

As quoted by TheCable, Keyamo said:

“First of all, I have said it before and I will still say it. It was not a deal that was good for Nigeria in the long run.”

"There is a criminal investigation going on" - Keyamo

The entirety of the agreement primarily involved Ethiopian Air representing Nigeria through the display of its flag, without constituting an actual national carrier.

It's important to distinguish between a flag carrier and a national carrier, as they are two distinct concepts.

Keyamo said:

“So while we were being told that a national carrier was coming, it was not a national carrier, it was a foreign airline trying to fly the Nigerian flag.

“The EFCC is investigating that deal. There is a criminal investigation going on. I have called for the report.”

The minister asserted that a national airline designation would not be given to any local airline, emphasising the intention to establish a dedicated and official national carrier.

