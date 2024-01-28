The UK said an increase in immigration, health, and surcharge fees will be effective from February 6

This means that Nigerians and other applicants will now pay £1,035 per primary applicant and £776 for students and child applicants

The IHS cost will not apply to individuals who seek British citizenship by naturalization or for indefinite leave to reside in the UK

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The UK has announced that Nigerians and other international students will pay more starting February 6, 2024.

This is as the government increased Immigration, Health, and Surcharge Fees (IHS) from £470 (about N539,090) to £ 776 (about N890,072), about a 65% rise.

Under recommendations released in October 2023, the UK Immigration Health Surcharge is expected to rise to £1,035 per primary applicant and £776 for students and child applicants.

It stated:

“We are reaching out to inform you about a critical update regarding the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS). In October 2023, the UK government announced a substantial increase in the immigration health surcharge. The new rates will come into effect from February 2024,”

Free for UK residents

Most immigrants who apply for a UK visa pay the IHS charge for funding the National Health Service (NHS). The programme is free for all UK residents.

BusinessDay reported that the British government imposes a fee on immigrants to maintain the free healthcare system by coming to the country.

The IHS does not apply to everyone; typically, it only applies to those asking for entrance clearance that will last for six months or longer or to those who are applying while they are in the UK.

Those applying for naturalization as a British citizen or indefinite leave to remain in the UK will not be subject to the IHS fee.

No HIS, No processing of the application

The UK government states that an applicant's application will be refused and not be processed if the IHS is not paid when it is due.

To apply for a UK visa from outside the country, a person must pay the Immigration Health Surcharge if they want to work, study, or spend more than six months there with family.

Similarly, if an applicant is filing an immigration application from within the United Kingdom for any duration, they will be required to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge.

Source: Legit.ng