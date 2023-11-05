It is possible to earn income in dollars by providing service for global companies while residing in Nigeria.

Getting paid in dollars can help hedge against the devaluation of the naira and inflation.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of the top ten remote jobs that offer this opportunity.

Online Tutor

Online tutor is a good source to earn dollars from home Photo credit: Drazen

Source: Getty Images

In recent years, online tutoring, often called e-tutoring, has gained unprecedented popularity, and more people now have access to high-quality services without geographical constraints.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

There are so many sites a Nigerian can earn as much as $30 per hour on these online tutoring sites from the comfort of your room.

This can be done by starting a YouTube channel to teach topics you are an expert on or applying for jobs using websites such as Preply, Kaplan, Tutor.com, WyzAnt, TutorMe, and Gofluent.

However, your earnings as an online tutor depend on your education level, speciality, teaching experience, and the company you work for. Generally, the pay for elementary subjects will be less than for college or speciality topics.

Other online sites include MagicEars, Chegg Tutors, TutorMe, Qkids, VIPKid, Yup, Brainfuse, Tutor.com, GeeklyHub, Aim 4 A Tutoring, Revolution Prep, Smarthinking, Skooli, Tutorhub, FlexJobs, PrepNow Tutoring, Student Tutor, Study Gate, Wyzant, Studypool, Varsity Tutors.

Survey Job

Survey is another source to make money online Photo credit: Sparky

Source: Getty Images

Paid survey sites offer many benefits for people wanting to earn extra money online.

One of the main advantages of paid survey sites is their accessibility. All you need is a computer, tablet or even a smartphone connected to the Internet to start taking surveys.

No special skills are required, meaning anyone can sign up and start earning.

These sites pay you up to $300 per month for responding to their survey: surveylama.com, swagbucks.com, surveys.gobranded.com, mypoints.com/, metroopinion.com/ng and many others.

Copywriting

Copywriting is also another way a Nigerian can work from home and earn Photo credit: Olga Rolenko

Source: Facebook

Copywriters are crucial in creating compelling marketing materials, such as advertisements, sales letters, website content, email campaigns, and more.

They use their writing skills to grab the reader's attention, pique their interest, create a desire for the product or service, and ultimately persuade them to take action, whether purchasing, signing up for a newsletter, or any other desired outcome.

It's not uncommon for more established clients with a proven offer to pay $25,000 to $50,000 for a sales letter.

Transcription

A young man transcribing Photo credit: fotostorm

Source: Getty Images

This involves transcribing audio or video files into a written document into written text. Transcriptionists listen to audio or video recordings and accurately type out what they hear.

These jobs are in various industries, including medical, legal, academic, and general transcription.

The following transcription sites pay as much as $13- $25/hr: Transcribeme.com, ziprecruiter.com, speakwrite.com, Audio Transcription centre, Acusis medical transcription, alphasights.com

Digital Marketing

Digital marketing, also called online marketing, is the promotion of brands to connect with potential customers Photo credit: Rockaa

Source: Getty Images

Digital marketers utilise the Internet and digital technologies to promote products and services. Various free courses and resources are available to become a digital marketer, including offerings like Digital Marketing for Africa and Google certifications.

The field encompasses sub-domains like social media marketing, search engine marketing, and content marketing, and while it's challenging to master them all, specialisation is advisable at the outset. You will be rewarded in dollars; visit these sites: mediabistro.com/, hubspot.com/

Graphic Designer

Graphics designing expertise provides a good chance to earn in dollars. Photo credit: Cavan Images

Source: Getty Images

Starting a graphic design business from home can be a great way to earn dollars. All you need to do is visit these websites, register and get started.

Check toptal.com/talent/apply, Fiverr, Upwork, 99designs.com, designcrowd, www.aiga.org. You can earn as much as $500 per project with these websites. Proper tools to succeed as a designer include A Good Laptop (Core i5 and above), Software (Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, Sketch), a Stylus or Design Tablet (Wacom), and a fast Mouse.

Data Analysis

Data analysts are one of the highest-paid Photo credit: Laurence Dutton

Source: Getty Images

Data analysis is a highly sought-after skill in today's market. Data analysts gather, organise, inspect, and model data to extract meaningful insights, draw conclusions, and aid in important business decisions.

Skilled data analysts can earn a substantial income, and the flexibility of remote work is a notable advantage, as it allows them to collaborate with teams and receive payment from anywhere.

Remote-DATA-Analyst: Upwork also has many data analysts opening with payment in dollars.

Visual Assistance

Virtual assistants do administrative jobs Photo credit: andresr

Source: Getty Images

A Nigerian can offer administrative support to a company overseas and get paid in dollars. Virtual administrative support person means doing what companies need through the online tools they use from home or wherever you want.

In many cases, they're tasks you already know how to do and programs you use right now. Being a virtual assistant doesn't require an advanced degree or much (if any) experience.

According to the FlexJobs database, the companies below frequently hire for virtual assistant positions: BELAY, Boldly, Great Assistant, LHH – Lee Hecht Harrison, Paragon Planners, Randstad, and VaVa Virtual Assistants.

Web Development

Web developers can work anywhere and earn dollars Photo credit: Laurence Dutton

Source: Getty Images

A web developer is needed by everyone who runs a website, making them one of the most sought-after and easily accessible service providers.

Upwork.com, www.freelancer.com, upstackhq.com, flexiple.com, turing.com and www.fiverr.com are all valuable places to begin for tasks such as front-end development, back-end development, database management, server-side scripting, and web content creation creating e-commerce sites, or developing mobile applications.

As a freelancer, you can work on tasks that interest you, determine your pricing, and call the shots.

Content Creator

This is a go-to source for social media enthusiasts to earn dollars Photo credit: Fiver

Source: Facebook

Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook platforms pay in dollars. Once a video is monetised on YouTube, established YouTubers can expect to receive around $0.018 per ad view.

That means you'll bank about $18 for every 1,000 ad views on your video, which averages around $3 to $5 for 1,000 videos.

On Twitter, subscribe to Twitter Blue and have a minimum of 5 million impressions on your posts in the last three months.

Then, expect to be paid in dollars, check Tiktok and Facebook

Top 10 banks in Nigeria ranked by workers' salaries

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed the ten commercial banks with the highest salaries.

The banks paid a combined sum of N1.30 trillion to their staff in 2022 to cover their personnel expenses, which include wages, salaries and pensions.

The analysis shows that Ecobank emerged with the highest staff expenses, followed by UBA and Access Bank.

Source: Legit.ng