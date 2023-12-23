The federal government has increased the number of transport companies offering discounts on road fares

The latest addition to the list of transport companies offering a 50% discount brings the total to six

A step-by-step guide on how Nigerians can benefit from the discounted transport fares during the holiday season has been provided

ABC Transport has joined the list of transport companies participating in the 50% discount for inter-state road travel.

This was disclosed by Temitope Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, on his “X” handle.

Presidential subsidy for transport

Legit.ng had previously reported that President Bola Tinubu recently approved a 50% discount for inter-state travel and 100% for train trips.

This measure addresses the increase in transport fares for Nigerians travelling to celebrate Christmas with their families.

ABC Transport joins list of transport companies

ABC Transport has also confirmed the new update and explains how travellers can benefit.

ABC said:

“In the spirit of Christmas and in line with the Federal Government’s Presidential Travel Relief Initiative, we are pleased to offer our awesome customers 50% off on their travels this season to designated routes."

How to benefits

Ajayi, in his tweets, explained how Nigerians can benefit.

Book via the APP – Make your bookings as normally done, and then at the point of checkout, select the “Offer Coupon” and then Select the FG50 coupon. This will discount your fare, then proceed to pay 50% less.

Book via our website – Make your bookings as normally done, and then after inputting your details, select “offers”, select “promotion coupons from the list and then type in “FG50”, and select use to activate 50% discount and proceed to pay 50% less.

Walk into one of our ABC Transport terminals and book your ticket at 50% less.

Here are other transport company approved

GIG (God is Good)

Chisco Transport

Young Shall Grow

God Bless Ezenwata

Area Motor

