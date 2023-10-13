Customers of Air Peace told the airline to refund their money after it delayed them

Flights originally meant to take off by 7 a.m. were rescheduled for a later time

Staff of the airline told passengers that technical difficulty was the cause of the delay

Some Air Peace customers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos lost patience and aggressively demanded a refund of their airfare on Friday morning after their flight was delayed for many hours.

The departure time for flight P47140 from Lagos to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was initially scheduled for 7 a.m., however, it was changed to 10 a.m.

Some of the passengers were quietly informed by Air Peace staff that the flight had been further postponed until 11 a.m.

An airline official explained that the airline that was supposed to fly passengers to Uyo was grounded because of technical problem. Photo Credit: Air Peace

Source: Getty Images

Technical difficulty caused by delay

Premium Times reported that Air Peace staff gathered the irate passengers at around 11:20 a.m. and informed them that their trip would be further delayed because the aircraft they were intended to fly in experienced technical difficulties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some passengers who could not bear the unfortunate news quickly responded in protest.

One passenger shouted:

“Hey, stop that nonsense, refund our money to us. What kind of ill-treatment is this? You brought us out to the airport since 7 a.m., and you have been keeping us here as if we don’t have what to do with our time.”

Meanwhile, an airline official explained that the airline that is supposed to fly passengers to Uyo was grounded because of a technical problem and the engineers are working on it. She added that there is no time frame when they will be through with it.

However, she noted that Air Peace was working on an alternative solution to deploy an aircraft flying into Lagos from Akure, Ondo State, to the Uyo route.

Recall that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had stated earlier that Air Peace and Max Air were among the airlines with the most recorded delayed domestic flights in the first three months of 2023.

The aviation regulator disclosed the information in a report on Nigeria's international and domestic flight operations.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, recently stated that domestic airlines would soon begin to compensate passengers for cancelled or delayed flights.

Air Peace Boss Says 15 Aircraft Grounded Abroad, CBN Withholding Firm's $14 Million

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, disclosed that the company spent about N78 billion on maintenance, and the funds went to foreign firms, Legit.ng reported.

Onyema disclosed this while speaking at the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Abuja.

He revealed that the airline has about $14 million stranded with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and about 15 aircraft are grounded abroad.

Source: Legit.ng