Max Air has reacted to the recent suspension by the aviation regulatory authority

This comes after the airline was recently served suspension over fuel contamination and landing gear malfunction

The airline said this was an isolated incident which it swiftly identified and fixed

A domestic airline, Max Air, has vowed to operate safely, even if it necessitates a brief halt in service to allay concerns.

Following an intervention by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in July 2023, the airline recently halted all flying operations.

Mc Air executive director, Shehu Wada said the airline has confidence in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Photo Credit: Azman Air

Recall that the regulator suspended the domestic operations of Max Air, one of Nigeria's leading airlines in a letter NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363 over fuel contamination and landing gear malfunction.

Two weeks after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended Max Air's operations due to safety concerns, the airline's management announced the resumption of domestic flight operations on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Airline continues to give reliable aviation

The Guardian reported that the airline's executive director, Shehu Wada, stated that the company takes great pleasure in its honesty and dedication to safe and secure operation.

He said that the airline would continue to concentrate on giving Nigerians reliable aviation services in spite of efforts to push it back.

Wada said the airline has confidence in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Referring to the most recent audit of the airline, he praised the organization's hard work.

We will not allow anybody to drag us back. Our audit is open. We may not be perfect, but safety is what we sell.

He said that because the company continues to put safety first in all it does, it has been in business for the past ten years without experiencing a single accident.

In a recent incident involving one of the airline's planes, a significant amount of water was discovered in the tank.

According to Wada, this was an isolated incident, which the airline swiftly identified and decided to ground before the NCAA got involved.

He claims that when the NCAA gave the airline the go-ahead to resume operations, it was further grounded to give it time to fix additional operational shortcomings.

In order to maintain the safety rating of the aviation industry in Nigeria and throughout the world, he claimed that the NCAA, as a responsive and responsible regulatory body, continued to be rigorous in its oversight of airlines.

The NCAA has certified us, and the NCAA would not want anything that would drag it in the mud in the discharge of its operation.

When we noticed something was wrong, we were the first to announce that we were suspending our operation before the NCAA waded in.

The NCAA came and it was thorough with their findings. When the NCAA noticed something was wrong again, they still grounded us until they verified everything.

Dahiru Mangal, the founder of the airline, wouldn't be deterred by his patriotism and dedication to helping Nigeria develop through his investments in numerous areas, according to Wada.

