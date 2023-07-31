Max Air resumed domestic flight operations after it was suspended for two weeks due to issues around fuel contamination

The airline said an investigation found that its operations were impacted by adulterated fuel

The company claims that after the incident, some steps were taken to ensure the safety of customers

Two weeks after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended Max Air operations due to safety concerns, the management of the airline on Sunday, July 30, 2023, announced the resumption of domestic flight operations.

The airline gave all passengers the assurance in a statement that the safety concerns brought up by the regulatory authorities had been resolved.

Max Air Resumes Operation Two Weeks After suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that NCAA suspended the domestic operations of Max Air, one of Nigeria's leading airlines pending when investigation is concluded.

Another report by Legit.ng stated that further investigation will be carried out to find out what caused the contamination in some aircraft's fuel tanks also followed.

Customers safety is priority

Announcing the resumption, the statement according to Leadership report reads:

“Max Air Limited is pleased to announce the resumption of domestic flight operations from Sunday, July 30, 2023, following a temporary suspension due to safety concerns.

It highlighted the fact that safety is at the heart of Max Air Limited's values and thanked consumers for their understanding and patience during this time. The airline also stated that they take their commitment to passenger safety very seriously.

It noted,

“After conducting a thorough internal investigation, it was brought to our attention that our operations were impacted by adulterated fuel.”

Before the NCAA got involved, the airline claimed that it promptly began an internal review and voluntarily shut down operations for two days out of concern for passenger safety.

It reassures travelers by saying that it has made every effort to address the safety concerns raised during this suspension.

Octavus reacts to allegation of contaminating fuel supply to Max Air

Octavus, a company owned by Bola Shagaya, denied that it supplied contaminated fuel to Max Air according to Legit.ng report.

In a statement, Octavus general manager Peter Dia denied giving Max Air contaminated fuel. It stated that there was no evidence tying the incidents that had been reported to the company's fuel.

