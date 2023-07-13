The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced the indefinite suspension of Max Air's domestic operations

The NCAA, in a letter, directed the suspension of the airline's Parts A3 and D43 licenses regarding the operations of the Boeing 737 fleet

It said there were several incidents of malfunctioning aircraft parts and one fuel contamination issue

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the domestic operations of Max Air, one of Nigeria's leading airlines.

In a letter NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363, the NCAA directed the suspension of Parts A3 and D45 regarding the operation of Max Air's Boeing 737 aircraft type with immediate effect.

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority suspends Max Air's operations indefinitely

Source: Facebook

NCAA's letter suspends Max Air's domestic operations indefinitely

Part A3 relates to the airline's Aircraft Authorisation, and D43 deals with Aircraft Listing of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Limited.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The development implies that Max Air's domestic operations would be suspended pending when NCAA concludes its investigation.

NCAA said:

"The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hereby suspends Parts A3 (Aircraft Authorization) and D43 (Aircraft Listing) of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd. with regards to the operations of the Boeing B737 aircraft type in your fleet."

"With the above suspension, you are to immediately suspend the operations of all Boeing B737 aircraft in your fleet.

"The Authority's action is due to the several occurrences that involved your Boeing B737 aircraft as listed hereunder."

NCAA lists various incidents leading to Max Air's suspension

The letter said the occurrences include the loss of the number 1 Main Landing wheel during the severe incident involving Boeing 738-400 aircraft with registration 5N-MBD, which occurred between take over at Yola Airport and landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on May 7, 2023.

Daily Trust reports that another incident involves fuel contamination of the main tanks of aircraft B737-300 with registration number 5N.MHN led to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutting down on the ground at Yola Airport on July 7, 2023.

The report also said that another incident involving Boeing 737-400 aircraft with registration 5N-MND occurred at Malam Aminu Kano Airport due to high Exhaust Gas Temperature on July 11, 2023.

NCC said an air return incident by B737-300 with registration marks 5N-MHM to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport due to duct overheating was seen in the cockpit on July 11, 2023.

The regulatory authority said it had constituted an inspection team to audit Max Air.

FG releases list of Nigerian airlines with most flight delays in 2023, Air Peace, Max Air, others guilty

Legit.ng reported that the the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said Air Peace delayed domestic flights in the first three months of 2023.

The aviation regulator disclosed the information in a report on Nigeria's international and domestic flight operations.

NCAA said of the 18,288 domestic flights in the first quarter of 2023, 10,128 flights were delayed, representing 55%, and 284 canceled flights, representing 1.55%.

Source: Legit.ng