Azman Air is suspending operations and sending its staff away without payment

The company said the move is necessary because its airline is currently unavailable for operations

However, eight staff were exempted by the company from the leave

The management of Azman Air has suspended business and placed all its workers on required unpaid leave.

According to the company, the leave was necessary due to the conclusion of the company's Hajj operation and the non-availability of a Boeing 737 that had been sent for C-check maintenance but had yet to return.

According to a circular signed by Magaji Mohammed Misau, the human resources manager, on August 3, 2023, only eight senior staff members are exempted from the compulsory leave.

Recall that the airline was shut down last year, which presented a challenge for people travelling by air between the country's northern and southern regions.

Legit.ng earlier reported that rising blocked funds threatened operations and airline connectivity in affected markets, including Nigeria.

Azman operations are on hold

In the circular titled Placement Of Leave Without Pay, the company stated that its domestic operations had been suspended temporarily due to the transportation of its aircraft for C-Checks and the MROS's extended completion time.

Leadership reported that, as a result, the management ordered all carrier employees to be placed on leave without pay beginning on August 1st, 2023.

It stated that the following employees and all station managers were excluded from the instruction. Engineers Nuraddeen Aliyu, Zakaria Al-Najjar, Peter Abraham, Aliyu Suleiman Gambo, Thomas Foloronso, Usman Muhammad Sabo, Sabiu Sabo, and Magaji Mohammed Misau were listed in that order.

Would Azman Air staff be called back

The airline also promised that the staff would be called back to work once everything was in place.

Nurudeen Aliyu, Azman Air's public relations officer, confirmed the information and stated that all their planes were undergoing repair.

However, he pointed out that although the airline has stopped operating domestically since April 18, 2023, it has continued to pay employees' salaries.

“We are out of domestic operation from 18th April 2023. All our Boeing 737 aircraft are in for maintenance, and we have not been able to complete the maintenance. Two of our aircraft are in maintenance and 3 are due for C-check and that’s why we suspended our domestic operation.

The airline stated that even though the aircraft would return in October, the management had put the firm on hold due to the high overhead.

