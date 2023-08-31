Zenith Bank has appointed the immediate past director of Google, Juliet Ehimuan, to its board of directors

Ehimuan resumes her new role with over 25 years of experience and an impressive Curriculum Vitae

Over the years, Ehimuan has made significant contributions to the tech ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa

Zenith Bank, one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, has announced the appointment of Juliet Ehimuan as a non-executive director.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the bank to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Juliet Ehimuan was Google West Africa's former director. Photo credit: jehimuan

Source: Facebook

The statement shows Ehimuan's appointment took effect on August 29, 2023, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved it, Punch reports.

Juliet Ehimuan's profile

Zenith Bank's statement reads:

“Dr Juliet Ehimuan is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Limits and the immediate past Director of Google West Africa.

"She was named by Forbes as one of the top 20 power women in Africa, by the London Business School as one of 30 people changing the world, and as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent.

"She was also featured in the BBC Africa Power Women series, and on CNN Innovate Africa."

The statement also added that Ehimuan has over 25 years of experience in technology, oil and gas, and new media industries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"She is also a leading voice on innovation, transformation, and leadership.

"Over the course of an impressive 12-year period at Google, Juliet was instrumental in significantly extending the company's influence throughout Nigeria and the broader West African Region.

"She led the way in promoting projects to enhance digital connectivity, develop local content, acquire skills, foster entrepreneurial advancement, and drive innovation.

"Additionally, she successfully nurtured important collaborations with major private sector entities and government institutions."

Ehimuan's educational background

Zenith Bank disclosed that Ehimuan has a doctoral degree in Business from Walden University in Minneapolis and an Executive MBA from the London Business School.

She also holds a postgraduate degree in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge and a BSc in Computer Engineering (1st class honours) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

