Neveah Limited, a leading Nigerian commodity trading company, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer

The appointment of Akinsola Akinyemi comes after the firm successfully raised over N24 billion from Commercial Papers

Akinyemi is highly skilled at identifying business growth opportunities and has worked in several companies

Neveah Limited, a leading commodity trading company, has announced the onboarding its most recent Executive, Akinsola Akinyemi, as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at Neveah Limited.

He is an experienced finance professional with over 12 years of experience in treasury management, regulatory reporting, financial accounting, performance management, tax planning, and management with reputable financial institutions in the Nigerian Financial Services Industry.

New CFO at Neveah, Akinyemi Akinsola Credit: Nevheah

Akinyemi's track record

Akinyemi is highly skilled at identifying business growth opportunities and has supported prominent companies in achieving business expansion. He has an excellent track record of improving systems and processes.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in management and accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ACA), an Authorized Dealer of the Nigerian Exchange, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (ACS).

Daily Trust repoted tha before joining Neveah, Akinsola held several finance positions, including Group CFO at Cordros Capital Limited, Group Financial Controller at United Capital Plc, Investment One Financial Services Limited, and Meristem Securities Limited. He also currently provides professional guidance on audit and risk management issues to one of the leading ICT sector companies as the statutory audit committee chairman.

Neveah forges ahead under Lawal

Neveah had made impressive financial strides under the leadership of MD/CEO Mr. Ibidapo Lawal by raising N23.2 billion from the financial market and repaying N14.5 billion. In the past five years, the company recorded a CAGR of 68% and 176% on revenue and profitability, respectively.

Recently, the firm concluded its series 6-13 Commercial Paper issuances, which were well subscribed to by diverse investors, including asset managers, insurance companies, PFAs, and trustees, and received the approval of FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. The firm was able to raise N8.9 billion, and its very last issuance was 97% subscribed.

The firm is passionate about Akinsola's leadership. Judging by his track record, they are confident that he is worthy of taking over from where the CEO left off in ensuring the company's financial wellness and constantly leading it to greater heights.

Lawal said:

"Neveah has grown from a one-person business to a full-blown, properly structured company that can consistently raise money from the financial markets to meet its operational obligations and has set a solid track record of financial responsibility, leading to our several ratings by financial houses such as Agusto and Data Pro.

Akinyemi said:

"I am pleased to join Neveah Limited as an Executive Director/CFO. I have followed the firm's journey for a while, and they have shown undeniable promise. Neveah has demonstrated unwavering grit and a clear sense of direction in this time of unprecedented hardship for small and medium enterprises in the country.

