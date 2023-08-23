The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority is jettisoning manual for the automated process of licensing airlines

The development is applicable to all AOC holders who have been granted certificates by the authority

In lieu of this, operators are required to forward the proper pages to the appropriate quarters

After years of processing airline operator certificates manually for both prospective airlines and current operators, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has finally embraced automated procedures.

A statement made by Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of Civil Aviation instructed all intended airlines and current carriers to follow the new procedures which involve computerised protocols for acquiring Air Operator Certificates (AOCs).

He said all current AOC holders now have improved AOC Operations Specifications (Op.Specs) thanks to the regulating body.

This is coming after the NCAA announced that any aircraft operated by any local airlines without a valid insurance policy would be grounded.

Also, the authority recently released an informative notice on All Operator's Letter (AOL), notifying airline operators about fuel contamination occurrences within the aviation sector.

Instruction applicable to all AOC holders with certificate

In a Punch report, Nuhu noted that the instruction is applicable to all AOC holders who have been granted certificates by the authority and was included in an All Operator Letter with the reference number NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/370 and the date August 18, 2023.

Aviation stakeholders have long pushed for the AOC procedures to be processed electronically, noting automation of laborious processes in Europe, America, and other regions of the world.

In accordance with the rules that apply to operations and maintenance carried out by the AOC holder, the statement noted that these updated multi-paged Op.Specs contain the authorizations, conditions, limitations, and approvals provided by the Authority.

It stated:

All AOC holders are obliged, according to the directive, to electronically complete the relevant pages of the attached Op.Specs and submit them to the NCAA via the only email addresses listed below on or before August 23, 2023.

Nuhu instructed the operators to forward the proper pages to Godwin Balang, Chairman of the Flight Standards Group, Capt. Ibrahim Dambazau, Director of Operations, Licensing and Training Standards, and Gbolahan Abatan, Director of Airworthiness Standards.

