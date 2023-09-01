The Central Bank of Nigeria and the federal government will making a decision soon in regards to customers submitting social media

CBN, in a recent circular, instructed Access, UBA, Zenith and other commercial banks, and financial institutions to request for their customer social media details

Nigerians were displeased while Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) dragged CBN to court

A joint committee has been set up to review the regulation mandating financial institutions to obtain social media handles, among other data, of customers.

The committee will comprise of Nigeria Data Protection Commission(NDPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Nigerians were not happy that the CBN asked banks to demand for social media account details

Source: Facebook

Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner of the NDPC disclosed this at a two-day sensitisation workshop on Data Privacy and Protection in Abuja on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

CBN social media request

Legit.ng had reported in June that the CBN in its (Customer Due Diligence) Regulations, 2023’ document asked financial institutions to obtain the social media handles, e-mail addresses, telephone numbers, residential addresses, and more of their customers.

This formed part of its new customer due diligence regulations and is in a bid to further deepen the identification process in the banking system.

CBN to review social media request

The CBN request was not well received by Nigerians and other government agencies, such as the NDPC, which kicked against the regulation, describing it as unnecessary, Punch reports.

Olatunji speaking at the workshop said:

“When there was an issue with CBN asking for CBN handles, we actually went to the CBN and we set up a joint committee to see the best way to resolve this.

"We told them that was not necessary and they agreed with us.”

Additionally, he mentioned that the commission is actively involved in thorough awareness campaigns regarding the Nigeria Data Protection Act and in enhancing the skills of Data Protection Officers and the general public.

In another statement, Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, emphasized the Federal Government's dedication to safeguarding digital platforms to instill trust in citizens when they are online.

He said:

"Data privacy extends beyond mere convenience; it represents a core human right that deserves our attention.

