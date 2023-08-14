The NCAA said it would no longer tolerate airlines operating without adequate insurance cover

It stated that failure to comply will result in immediate sanctions

A valid insurance certificate of at least three months is required by the regulator

Any aircraft operated by any local airlines without a valid insurance policy would be grounded, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said.

This is contained in a directive issued by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Musa Nuhu, to all airlines and other aviation service providers on August 11, 2023, referencing NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/369.

NCAA to sanction Aircrafts without valid insurance cover Credit: jayk7

Source: UGC

According to the directive, failure to comply with Part 18.14.1.1 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2022 will result in immediate sanctions.

This is coming after NCAA has released an informative notice on All Operator's Letter (AOL), notifying airline operators about fuel contamination occurrences within the aviation sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Aircrafts not covered will be grounded

The statement directed that the precise aircraft and any airlines or service providers that fail to comply will face enforcement action, according to leadership report

According to the authority, among other things, Part 18.14.1.1 of the Regulations mandates that no airline or other affiliated aviation service provider may operate without adequate and current insurance coverage.

It further stated that airlines must submit copies of valid insurance certificates in addition to proof of premium payments, and other policy documents for insurance coverage with a duration of at least three months as required by regulator.

It established the importance of having insurance documentation that needed to be sufficient, renewed before the current policy expired, and filed to the NCAA as soon as it was renewed.

The statement added that failure to comply with the rule would result in immediate sanctions, including the grounding of the concerned aircraft and legal action against any airlines or service providers that did not comply.

FG Releases List of Nigerian Airlines With Most Flight Delays in 2023, Air Peace, Max Air, Other Guilty

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said Air Peace delayed domestic flights in the first three months of 2023.

The aviation regulator disclosed the information in a report on Nigeria's international and domestic flight operations.

Source: Legit.ng