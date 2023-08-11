The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria generated N482 million in July across cinemas in Nigeria

The agency advocated that Nigerians should visit the cinema to unwind from stress

Movies like “Blue Beetle”, “Mikolo”, and “The Modern Woman” will be exhibited in cinemas across the country in August

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria generated N482 million as revenue across all cinemas in Nigeria in July.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the amount generated in July is lower than the N567 million generated in June.

Meanwhile, overall number of moviegoers admitted in July was 218 395 compared to 210,299 in June.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians spent N566 million on ticket purchases to watch movies at different cinemas across Nigeria in the month of April.

Also, Nigerians spent over N166 million to watch films over the course of the Christmas holiday despite the country's dire economic situation., according to a report from Legit.ng.

Patronage increases despite hardship

According to Mr. Opeyemi Ajayi, national chairman of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) in an interview conducted in Lagos with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Akuddaya, Meg 2, Teenage Mutant Minja, A Bag of Trouble, Blue Beetle, Mikolo, The Modern Woman, Retribution, and Kesari are the films scheduled for cinema exhibition in August.

Speaking on the total viewer admission in theatres across the federation for the reviewed month (July), the chairman told NAN that because of all the public holidays in July, movie theatre attendance increased just a little bit according to The Nation.

He urged Nigerians to take a stress-relieving break by going to the movies in August despite the economic difficulties that many are now experiencing.

He said:

We recorded a total sales of N482,528,117 for July with 218,395 viewers in the cinemas. The cinemas are not doing bad but we encourage more Nigerians to cultivate the habit of visiting the cinemas.

