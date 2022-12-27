Nigerians during Christmas in their numbers visited several cinemas across the country

Foreign movies were the most watched however Nollywood films also drew the attention of fun-seekers

Funke Akindele's battle of buka street was the most-watched movie as Nigerians spend over N166 million

Despite the current economic challenges in the country, Nigerians spent N166 million during Christmas weekend watching movies at cinemas.

The amount was spent between Friday, December 23, 2022, and Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The figures are contained in the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) weekly box office information published on its website.

The figures and stats

A breakdown from the report showed that 59,349 walked into various cinemas across the country.

This impressive turnout of movie lovers comes at a time many Nigerians are struggling financially and high cost of living.

Streaming movie services such as Netflix are also giving cinemas the run for their money but the love for the big screen remains a strong attraction.

Data breakdown shows that out of the number in attendance 29,017 showed interest in Nollywood movies while 30,332 were in the cinemas for foreign movies.

Movies of interest

Funke's Akindele film, Battle of the Buka street topped the chart of the most watched movie with 17,518 attendance and gross revenue of N48.21 million.

This is followed by Avatar: The Way Q Water watched by 14,406 earning cinemas a whopping N44.39 million.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came third in the most-watched movie with 10,757 attendance and gross revenue of N30.89 million.

Other top 17 watched movies during Christmas and how much spent

Ijakumo: The Born Again-N30.44m

Puss In Boot The Last Wish- N8.08m

I Wanna Dance With Somebody- N1m

Karranni- N998,700

Palava!- N924,900

Violent Night- N733,121

Cirkus- N583,521

R!sing: City Q Drearrs- N378,870

Catfish Christmas- N255,800

Woman King- N27,860

Brotherhood- N14,000

Stand Ug, The- N10,500

Gbege- N10,000

Black Adam- N2,940

