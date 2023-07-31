Sanwo-Olu said that a 50% cut will be applied to transport costs from Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The governor said arrangements have been made for yellow buses to also reduce costs by 25%

He said these are part of the government's effort to cushion the high cost of fuel

The Lagos State Government has reduced the cost of transit for all state-owned transport systems by 50% in an effort to mitigate the consequences of the loss of fuel subsidies.

This is on the back of an earlier report by Legit.ng that the newly inaugurated Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration will not continue with payment of fuel subsidy. As a result, lots of Nigerians had to grapple with the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the new development is set to become effective on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Photo credit - Medium, Wikipedia

Source: UGC

Legit.ng also earlier reported that the governor announced a 50% reduction on all Lagos state public transport systems from Thursday, February 9, 2023, as part of the government's effort to cushion the effect that the fuel scarcity and naira shortage have had on Nigerians earlier in the year.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a press conference on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Lagos House, Ikeja, said the new development is set to become effective on Wednesday, August 2, 2023..

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Vulnerable citizens to benefit from palliative

Sanwo-Olu emphasised that the state administration is working towards implementing these palliatives to minimise the suffering that the withdrawal of subsidy has caused on the population.

The vulnerable residents of the state would also receive food distribution, he added.

Sanwo-Olu claimed that plans had also been developed for the informal transport sector, particularly the yellow buses, to experience a 25% cost reduction.

Gov Sanwo-Olu announces 50% reduction in fares for BRT, LAGRIDE in Lagos

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu approved free rides on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors on Christmas and New Year days for all residents, according to Legit.ng report.

He stated that the busses will be available for free rides on Saturday, December 25, 2021 and Saturday, January 1, 2022, in celebration of the festive season.

Source: Legit.ng