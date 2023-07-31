Ikeja, Lagos State - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has announced the introduction of economic and humanitarian relief for residents of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sanwo-Olu said the relief is in response to the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Sanwo-Olu announces economic, humanitarian relief to cushion the effect of subsidy removal. Photo Credit:@jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

The governor disclosed this in a statement posted via his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu.

"I understand the concerns and challenges faced by our citizens during these growth and transformational times. In response to the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, I'm introducing a series of measures for economic and humanitarian relief.

"From Wednesday, we're implementing a 50% fare reduction on all Lagos Buses, easing the burden on commuters across the city. In collaboration with the bus unions, 25% off all yellow buses (danfo) fares will be communicated officially by the unions."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Additionally, I'm pleased to announce a 50% fare reduction on all LagFerry routes. This will provide more accessible and affordable transportation options for our residents."

President Tinubu Announces Fresh Palliative for Nigerian Students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced fresh palliative for Nigerian students across federal institutions in the country.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Presidency on Monday, July 31, stating that President Tinubu has approved the distribution of buses to bodies of all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education across the country.

President Tinubu Speaks on New Minimum Wages for Workers

President Bola Tinubu says the federal government and the labour unions are working to determine a new minimum wage threshold for Nigerian workers.

The president made the announcement during a live broadcast on Monday, July 31.

Fuel Price Hike: 4 Most Expensive Food Items Under Tinubu’s Economy

The fuel price hike occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal has led to the increment in the cost price of major goods in the market.

The cost of basic food items is also not left out in the development as their cost price has increased drastically leading to a drop in the purchasing power of buyers and a reduction in the profit margin of traders.

Source: Legit.ng