Airtel Nigeria on Monday launched its 5G service promising a faster and more reliable internet connection

MTN is the only other telecommunication company offering 5G services in Nigeria with Mafab Communications holding a license but not yet operational

Offering a glimpse into the future of the 5G service rivalry, MTN and Airtel engaged in cheeky advertisements

Two of Nigeria's leading telecommunications companies, MTN and Airtel have engaged in playful banter through their advertisements as they gear up to compete for 5G subscribers in the country.

The two firms are currently the only companies offering 5G network services in Nigeria, with Mafab Communications being the other company that has a license but has yet to commence its 5G operations.

MTN and Airtel are the two telecom companies that offer 5G services in Nigeria. Photo credit: @MTN @Airtel

MTN vs Airtel

Legit.ng on Monday, June 19 reported that Airtel has launched its 5G network service in four cities six months after paying over $300 million for the license.

Airtel's announcement comes exactly 9 months after MTN also announced the launch of its 5G service in selected Nigerian cities.

In a witty move, MTN Nigeria took to its social media to congratulate Airtel Nigeria for the launch of its 5G service.

The message reads:

"Y'ello Airtel, "We know it's no small feat to join the 5G League. We've made everything easy for you, so welcome to the amazing world of 5G. To outdoing ourselves, MTN Nigeria."

The advert generated a lot of reactions among Nigerians who saw the cheeky side of the MTN post.

Airtel responds to MTN advert

Airtel didn't shy away from the challenge and quickly responded to MTN.

In a direct reply, Airtel Nigeria expressed gratitude to MTN and acknowledged their efforts in the 5G space but not with a shot.

The advert reads:

"Thank you @mtnnigeria Truly, you've done a good job but we know it can be better. We'll take it from here."

The rivalry ahead

The exchange of banter between the two telecom giants showcases the fierce competition that lies ahead as they vie for 5G market share.

The Nigerian telecommunications market is the largest in Africa with over 223,338,215 GSM users in Nigeria.

The number is expected to even go higher as Nigeria's population continues to increase.

