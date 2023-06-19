Airtel Nigeria has finally launched its 5G services, and subscribers in four Nigerian cities will now have a test of it

The launch of the service comes exactly six months after it paid over $300 million to the Nigerian Communications Commission

Airtel will now compete with MTN, the other 5G network provider in Nigeria, for subscribers, while Mafab remains silent after securing its own license for over one year

Airtel Nigeria, one of Nigeria's biggest telecommunications networks, has officially launched its 5G network today, Monday, June 19, 2023.

The 5G technology represents the fifth generation in mobile network technology, succeeding the progression from 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G networks.

Airtel launches 5G network in five Nigerian cities Photo credit: Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Airtel 5G launch

Airtel's launch comes exactly six months after it became the sole bidder and winner of the December 2022 auction for the 3.5GHz spectrum license conducted by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

In a press release, Airtel announced that the initial four Nigerian cities for the launch will be Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, and Rivers.

With the launch, Airtel will now face competition from MTN, the only network provider currently offering 5G services in Nigeria, which was launched in September 2022.

Mafab Communications also secured the 5G license alongside MTN 18 months ago by outbidding Airtel in the first auction, but has yet to commence operations.

Airtel 5G promises

Airtel Nigeria's plan for deploying its 5G offering involves utilizing the 3.5GHz spectrum, which will deliver faster speeds and lower latency, thereby enhancing the user experience.

Furthermore, the network's capacity will be boosted by leveraging the 2600MHz spectrum.

The key features of the Airtel 5G Router include the ability to connect up to 64 devices simultaneously, catering to various connectivity needs.

It offers lightning-fast 5G speeds, unlocking a new level of performance. Users can enjoy the benefits of 5G without needing to invest in a new 5G smartphone.

Additionally, the routers provide a 10GB sign-on bonus when users complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

Moreover, the router ensures network stability, guaranteeing a reliable and uninterrupted connection.

