Dangote Cement has commenced the training of some women as heavy truck drivers

The women will be trained on how to drive articulated trucks across the length and breathe of Nigeria

The company insists that female drivers have exhibited a greater level of caution and have consistently excelled in driving courses

Dangote Cement Plc's transportation division has significantly increased the number of female truck drivers enrolled in the Dangote Articulated Truck Driving School by adding 10 more.

This was made known by the Dangote Cement's Divisional Director of Transport, Ajay Singh, who attributed the achievement to the division's adherence to stringent regulations governing road usage, which has led to a fourfold rise in female driver participation.

The academy has successfully enrolled 50 new trainee drivers for the 2023 Batch A session, including 10 female participants, highlighting the school's commitment to gender diversity, The Nation reports.

According to Singh, the comprehensive training is being carried out through a collaborative effort between the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Fantique Driving Training Centre of South Africa.

He said that based on past assessments conducted by the company, it has been observed that female drivers, who have exhibited a greater level of caution, have consistently excelled and received numerous awards.

The Dangote Articulated Truck-Driving School, situated in Obajana, Kogi State, holds a special distinction as the inaugural institution of its kind within Nigeria's transportation industry.

It plays a pivotal role in instilling a culture of safe driving not only among its own drivers but also among third-party drivers.

The cement company is one of the subsidiaries under the Dangote Group, owned by Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote.

