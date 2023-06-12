The federal ministry of agriculture and rural development has raised a fresh alarm concerning ponmo consumption

FG alerted Nigerians on the outbreak of Anthrax disease in some neighbouring countries within the West African sub-region

With the development, the ministry strongly advised Nigerians to desist from the consumption of ponmo

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Monday, June 12, raised the alarm over a deadly virus outbreak.

In the statement, the FG said cow skin, locally called "ponmo", is dangerous at the moment, Daily Trust reported.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked Nigerians to suspend eating ponmo. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Ponmo consumption linked to Anthrax disease

The FG’s alert was contained in a statement by the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development, TVC News also reported.

Apart from ponmo, the FG also strongly advised Nigerians to halt consuming smoked meat and bush meat.

Authorities said the alert became necessary following the outbreak of Anthrax in some neighbouring West African countries.

A statement signed by the permanent secretary (PS) of the ministry, Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, reads in part:

“Signs of anthrax are flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, muscle aches and if not diagnosed and treated early, lead to pneumonia, severe lung problems, difficulty in breathing, shock and death.”

