Dangote Cement is one of Africa's biggest cement manufacturing companies

The cement company is one of Africa's most valuable cement companies and a significant source of Aliko Dangote's wealth

Its shareholders are mostly institutional shareholders, with millions of shares in the cement company

Dangote Cement is one of Africa's most valuable cement companies, with about N4.55 trillion in market capitalization.

The cement company's shares are also some of the most traded on the floors of the Nigerian Stock Exchange at N266 per share.

President of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote cement spread across Africa

The Company is a Nigeria-based cement company operating plants for preparing, manufacturing, and distributing cement products across Africa, according to a Financial Times Report.

It operates mainly through two segments, Nigeria and Pan Africa.

Its operations in Nigeria include three manufacturing plants at Obajana Cement Plant in Kogi State, Ibese Plant in Ogun State, and Gboko Cement Plant in Benue State.

Its Africa-wide operations include factories and import facilities in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia. It operates in Congo and Sierra Leone.

Other subsidiaries of Dangote Cement

The Company's subsidiaries include Dangote Cement South Africa (Pty) Limited, Dangote Cement (Ethiopia) Plc, Dangote Cement Zambia Limited, Dangote Cement Senegal S.A, Dangote Cement Cameroun S.A, Dangote Cement (Sierra Leone) Limited, Dangote Cement Cote D'Ivoire S.A, Dangote Cement Ghana Limited, and Dangote Cement Chad S.A.

The Cement company is the primary source of Aliko Dangote's wealth. He is Africa's richest man and is ranked 85th richest person in the world with a $19 billion net worth.

A Forbes report says he has about 85 percent controlling stake in the cement firm as of 2022.

The Cement company has a 48.6 million metric tonnes annual capacity.

Unlike Dangote, who owns the majority stake in the Company, most shareholders are institutional.

Below are some of the Company's most significant shareholders and the number of shares.

Genesis Investment Management LLP: 888.18m at 0.52%

BlackRock Fund Advisors: 11.94m at 0.07%

Global X Management Co. LLC: 10.67m at 0.06%

Legal & General Investment Management Ltd.: 10.62m at 0.06%

Mazi Asset Management (Pty) Ltd: 4.63m at 0.03%

Old Mutual Investment Group (Pty) Ltd: 3.01m at 0.02%

BPI Gesto de Activos SGOIC SA: 1.09m at 0.01%

Robeco Institutional Asset Management BV: 687.50k at 0.00%

