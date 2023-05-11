Hypo Bleach to Make a Debut with Immaculate Expression at the AMVCA 2023

Hypo, the leading bleach household brand for whitening and disinfecting, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 9th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA). The prestigious event, recognizing outstanding achievements in television and film, will take place from May 18th to May 20th, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

As a culturally inclined brand with a deep interest in Nigerian and African arts, Hypo is thrilled to support the AMVCA and its mission to celebrate and honour the talented individuals who contribute to the growth and success of the African film and television industry.

Through the 3 days event – Cultural Day, Fashion Runway and the main Award event, Hypo Bleach will be participating each day to reinforce its commitment to promoting the long-standing prestige of enabling white fashion while also highlighting the place of hygiene through the narrative of African arts and culture.

On the AMVCA 2023, Hypo Bleach is set to wow the audience through the unveiling of wonderful yet creative illustrations on the runway themed “EXPRESS YOUR IMMACULATE “, which is to clearly depict how the functional value of the brand holds and plays an integral role through different stages of life.

Mr Akintayo Akinseloyin, the Brand Manager of Hypo Bleach, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to be a part of the 9th Edition of the AMVCA. Hypo has always been committed to making a significant impact in the area of whitening, hygiene and sanitation in Nigeria. This partnership allows the brand to dramatize how Hypo bleach gives Nigerians the confidence to look good wearing white and also feel good in a disinfected environment.

With the theme “EXPRESS YOUR IMMACULATE”, the brand plans to bring an unprecedented twist to the show, such that everyone presents in and outside the event gets to relate to the vivid depiction of how Hypo bleach interacts and stays essentially relevant every step of the way in the cycle of life.

We believe that by supporting the AMVCA, we are able to connect with our target audience on a deeper level and most importantly showcase how the brand delivers the multiple value of an occasion to confidently rock your white outfit in a germ-free environment.

Hypo Bleach's participation as a sponsor at the AMVCA will extend beyond the event itself. The brand plans to engage all stakeholders, including the audience, the movie industry, government regulators and associations, potential partners and sponsors, as well as key opinion leaders, influencers, and the media. Through an integrated PR and marketing campaign, Hypo Bleach aims to create anticipation for the event and position itself as a culturally inclined brand that offers the sureness of looking and feeling good in white attire.

Hypo Bleach is dedicated to providing sparkling white and world-class hygiene solutions as reflected in its state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing processes. As a pioneer in manufacturing bleach using the latest technology, Hypo Bleach is a purely Nigerian brand, ensuring the availability of affordable and effective solutions for consumers.

For more information about the event, fans are encouraged to follow the brand’s social media handles @hypogowipeo #HypoImmaculateAMVCA #ExpressyourImmaculate.

