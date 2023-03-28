An aircraft manufacturer based in Austria has stated its desire to commence operations in Nigeria

The company said that it is looking for a partner in Nigeria who will help it obtain a license to operate in the country

The air transport industry, including airlines and its supply chain, is estimated to support $600 million of GDP in Nigeria

Austrian-based Diamond Aircraft has announced that it is looking for a local partner to help it obtain a license to produce aircraft in Nigeria.

The company said it has set out to establish a presence in Africa's largest economy.

An Aircraft Manufacturing Company Credit: xenotar

Source: Getty Images

Company desperately looking to enter Nigeria

The Chairman of Diamond Aircraft, Bin Chen, stated this during a recent meeting with the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Chen said:

"We are looking for a partner who can help us bring our aircraft to the Nigerian market and ensure that they meet the highest standards of excellence.

"We believe there is a great opportunity here and are eager to explore it." The firm is ready to invest in the African market and believes in the growth potential.

"We are excited to explore the potential of the African market and to meet with local partners who can help us establish a strong presence in Nigeria.

"We believe that Nigeria has great growth potential, and we are eager to be a part of that growth."

Aviation Minister says Nigeria has a flexible aviation requirements

Sirika stated that the company's expansion plans would boost the aviation sector in Nigeria.

Per Sirika's statement, Nigeria has a very flexible civil aviation condition, and the Nigerian government welcomes the company with open arms.

Sirka said:

"We also have a very flexible civil aviation requirement. So, the government of Nigeria is welcoming you with open arms to come and set up.

"There is also a lot of charter business in Nigeria, and a chartered aircraft costs $9000 to $12,000 per hour. So, there is a huge market in Nigeria. So, if you are in Africa and not in Nigeria, then you are not in Africa."

Sirika also stated that the planned entry of Diamond Aviation aligns with the new Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility that has been set up via partnerships in Nigeria.

Punch reports that the Minister said over 14,000 aircraft engineers and mechanics are equipped to handle the maintenance needs of the aviation sector.

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), the air transport industry, including airlines and its supply chain, is estimated to support Nigeria's $600 million GDP. Spending by foreign tourists supports a further US $1.1 billion of the country's GDP, totaling $1.7 billion.

IATA said that Nigeria's facilitation of air cargo through its customs' and borders' regulations rank 68th out of 124 countries in the Air Trade Facilitation Index (ATFI) and 36th out of 135 countries in terms of the eFreight Friendliness Index (EFFI) globally 8.

The Enabling Trade Index (ETI) 9 ranks Nigeria 127th out of 136 countries globally for facilitating the free flow of goods over borders and to its destination.

Emirates Airlines vows to never to return to Nigeria over indebtedness to Foreign Airlines

Legit.ng reported that Emirates Airlines says a large part of its revenue trapped in Nigeria is yet to be.

According to the airline's statement released on Friday, March 17, 2023, the Nigerian government called for a committed strategy to enable foreign airlines operating in Nigeria to recover their funds.

In November last year, Emirates suspended operations in Nigeria over the country's indebtedness to foreign airlines, which was over $600 million.

Source: Legit.ng