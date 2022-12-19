Sterling Bank has been recognised for its contribution to the touring industry in Nigeria

The International Tourism Practitioners in Nigeria recognised the bank for its innovation, hospitality in the banking industry

The bank said it would continue striving to promote and support the tourism sector in Nigeria

One of the top commercial banks in Nigeria, Sterling Bank Plc identified by International Tourism Practitioners in Nigeria for its innovation, hospitality and support for the industry.

The award was presented to the bank's Managing Director and Executive Director, Raheem Owodeyi, including the Head of the Tourism and Creative Sector of the bank, Abiola Adelana, at its Head Office in Lagos on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The Managing Director of Sterling Bank receiving the award Credit: Johnson Moore

Bank pledges to maintain support for tourism

The bank's management pledged always to support and actively participate in the tourism sector.

Adelana stated that success lies in striving for excellence at all times.

"If it is worth doing, it is worth doing right. If you don't do your best, two things can happen—one, you have to go back and do it; and two, if you don't go back and do it, you are shortchanging yourself and those you are trying to help. By doing your best and striving for excellence, you will greatly exceed all of your expectations," she said.

Adelana told Legit.ng that, with several partnerships relating to Tourism, the bank hopes to drive an appreciation and the investment opportunities available in Nigeria's arts and tourism sectors.

She further appreciated the ITPN, stakeholders and the entire management of the bank, led by Mr Abubakar Suleiman, for his support and passion for Tourism.

Bank maintains firm belief in tourism in Nigeria

From being the leading bank supporting the Tourism business in Africa to winning several awards for their active participation in the tourism industry, Sterling Bank believes that Tourism is an opportunity to discover, learn, and experience the world.

Also present at the event were; the President of the International Tourism Association of Nigeria, Chief Abiodun Ogunsanwo, And the Chairman, of the International Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Dr Babatunde Mesewaku, among others.

