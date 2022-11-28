The Dangote will begin recruitment of 300,00 Nigerians in a massive employment drive

A new job recruitment page for Nigerians has been launched for sugar refineries and oil refinery

The job in its refinery in Lagos includes free accommodation for 20,000 employees

Aliko Dangote has announced plans to create 300,000 fresh jobs through his new multibillion naira investment in the sugar sub-sector.

The latest massive job recruitment was announced in a statement by Dangote's corporate communication department.

According to The Punch, the statement quoted the Group's President, Aliko Dangote, as saying that the company was expanding its operations in the sugar sub-sector and providing new funding.

This comes after a different strategy to hire Nigerians to work at its petrochemical plant in Lagos.

At the flag-off ceremony for the 2022–2023 Crushing Season and Outgrower Scheme Awards in Numan, Adamawa State, Dangote is credited with creating this state.

Africa's richest man said the opportunities would include both direct and indirect jobs.

Dangote said:

"Through the expansion of DSR Numan's sugar refining capacity from 3000tcd to 6000tcd, 9800tcd, and 15,000tcd, we are making significant investments in Adamawa State. DSR will be able to generate about 300,000 jobs nationwide, both directly and indirectly, with favorable multiplier effects.

Dangote job creation drive

Dangote Cement Plc, one of its companies, is one of Africa’s biggest job providers in the manufacturing sector.

His commitment in providing jobs got him the appointment as the chairman of the National Job Creation Committee in 2010, to assist the Federal Government in providing more employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Government reacts to Dangote job creation move

According to the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo described its effort as one worthy of emulation.

He also noted that Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals is expected to create some 250,000 job opportunities when completed next year.

Employment opportunity at Dangote

For Nigerians looking to work at Dangote's refinery, applications can be submitted here.

